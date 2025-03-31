Governor Patel, CM Yogi Adityanath extend Eid greetings to people of UP

Lucknow, March 31 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended warm greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr to the people of the state.

"Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel has extended her heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all people of the state, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters, on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr," said a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

Echoing similar sentiments, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Sunday that the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr brings a message of happiness and harmony.

"This festival of happiness strengthens social unity and enhances the feeling of mutual brotherhood. This festival gives the message of peace and harmony," he added.

CM Yogi Adityanath said that everyone should take a pledge on the occasion of Eid to further strengthen harmony and social harmony, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Governor Patel wished everyone happiness and prosperity, saying this festival of Eid gives the message of brotherhood, love and social unity.

She appealed to help the poor and needy on this occasion so that happiness comes in their lives too and we can move towards a strong, prosperous society, the statement added.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav also extended his greetings on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

"The moon is thin, today is Eid. Eid Mubarak to everyone!" he said in a post on X in Hindi.

Bahujan Samaj Party Chief Mayawati in her message said "hearty congratulations" on the occasion of Eid and "best wishes for a better life for all, which is guaranteed in the Indian Constitution of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar".

"Everyone must contribute in maintaining the tradition of mutual harmony, brotherhood, cordiality, restraint and tolerance so that equitable development is possible in the country and the life of all countrymen can be happy and prosperous of 'good days' and they can be proud of it by becoming its partners," she added.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramzan, will be celebrated in the country on Monday as the moon was sighted on Sunday evening.

