Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati stresses need to promote Agri-Entrepreneurs in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 24 (IANS) Odisha Governor Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday emphasised the need to create agri-entrepreneurs in the state and provide them with a robust ecosystem to develop and grow.

While addressing the 64th Foundation Day celebrations of the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) here, Governor Kambhampati on Sunday urged the university to take a leading role in promoting agripreneurship not just among its students but also among farmers and the wider community.

He also called on the university to prepare comprehensive project profiles detailing cost estimates, land and power requirements, projected income, and information on various subsidy schemes.

“Such profiles will help students and farmers understand the economic viability of agri-based enterprises and encourage them to take up these ventures,” he said.

Sharing his observations from visits to Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs), the Governor lauded their efforts in imparting hands-on training and demonstrating modern agricultural technologies.

“I am pleased with the dedication of KVKs in equipping farmers with practical skills and innovative farming methods. However, it is surprising that only a few farmers take up entrepreneurial activities after training. Providing them with detailed economic models and guiding them through project profiles will certainly increase their participation,” he noted.

Congratulating the OUAT fraternity on its foundation day, Dr. Kambhampati described agriculture as the backbone of India.

“In our country, agriculture is more than an occupation; it is part of our culture and sustains households as well as the economy,” he said.

He emphasised that institutions like OUAT must address emerging challenges such as climate change, resource constraints, and market fluctuations while developing skilled manpower and innovative solutions.

Highlighting the growing scope of agriculture in processing, value addition, marketing, and exports, the Governor called for greater focus on precision farming, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and sustainable resource management.

He also praised OUAT’s recognition as the Pioneer Nodal Centre for Agri Startups by the MSME Department and its success in mentoring 24 startups.

“These initiatives align with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. By empowering young agripreneurs, OUAT can drive rural enterprises, generate jobs, and enhance Odisha’s presence in global markets,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, who also addressed the gathering, stressed the importance of organic farming and recalled how India has transformed from an importing to an exporting nation.

Fisheries & Animal Resources Development and MSME Minister Gokulananda Mallik elaborated on various government schemes aimed at supporting farmers and promoting agriculture.

