Gorkhas are integral part of greater Assamese community: Himanta Sarma

Guwahati, April 21 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted on Friday that Gorkhas are an integral part of the greater Assamese community.

While attending the Assam Gorkha Sammelan held at Garpal in Sonitpur district, Sarma said that sincere efforts have been made at fulfilling the hopes and aspirations of the members of the Gorkha community in Assam.

"The current dispensation in the state has put an end to the harassment faced by the Gorkhas in Assam in the name of identification of foreigners," he said.

The Chief Minister also spoke about the numerous initiatives such as conferment of 'protected class' status to Gorkhas, among others, aimed at socio-economic empowerment of the community members.

Sarma said that from now onwards, the Assam Gorkha Sammelan will have the authority to issue Other Backward Class (OBC) certificates to the eligible members of the community.

He also said that steps shall be taken to issue 'Gorkha certificates' through dedicated portals, adding that this initiative will prove helpful for the Gorkha youth of the state in getting enrolled into the armed forces.

The Chief Minister appealed to the Gorkhas of Assam not to dissociate themselves from their roots and work towards preserving their glorious saga of valour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.