Gopal Khemka case a priority, Bihar Police, STF working on leads: DGP Vinay Kumar

Patna, July 7 (IANS) The murder of prominent Patna-based businessman Gopal Khemka in an Assembly election year has posed a significant challenge for Bihar Police, with Director General of Police (DGP) Vinay Kumar stating that the case is being pursued on a priority basis.

Speaking to the media, DGP Vinay Kumar said: “Patna Police and the STF team are working effectively in this case. Based on suspicion, a dozen people have been detained and are being questioned.”

He further informed that a technical investigation and analysis of electronic data are underway to trace the killers and conspirators.

The DGP confirmed that there is a possibility of the murder being linked to criminals lodged in Beur Jail, and keeping this in mind, a raid was conducted inside the jail.

During the raid, several mobile phones were recovered, and some individuals were suspended.

“The STF team visited the spot on Sunday and has gathered many important clues. However, due to security reasons, these details cannot be made public at the moment. I am confident the case will be cracked soon,” Kumar said.

Responding to questions about the delay in the police reaching the crime scene, the DGP explained that after the incident, the priority was to take the injured businessman to Mediversal Hospital, where he was admitted around 12:30 A.M.

The Kankarbagh Police Station incharge reached the hospital within a few minutes.

“There was some delay in reaching the spot, but saving the victim’s life was the priority. This delay is being investigated, and if any officer is found responsible, action will be taken, including suspension,” Kumar stated.

Addressing queries on security arrangements, the DGP noted that Khemka had been provided a bodyguard in 2018, which continued for six years. However, the security was withdrawn after April 2024, and this decision is also under investigation.

Sources have indicated that Khemka may have requested the withdrawal of security himself, but the DGP assured that a detailed probe is being conducted into all correspondence related to the security withdrawal, and if negligence by any officer is found, strict action will be taken.

Businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead near his residence in Patna, close to the Gandhi Maidan Police Station and the residences of top district officials, late on Friday night, triggering political and public outrage over Bihar’s law and order situation ahead of the Assembly elections.

