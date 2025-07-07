AIIMS Paramedical Admit Card 2025 today; Steps to Download and Direct Link!

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will be releasing the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 exam admit card today. Candidates who have successfully submitted their application forms can download their hall tickets from the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in.

When to Expect the Admit Card

The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 admit card is expected to be on the official website soon. Candidates are suggested to download the admit card from the website regularly as and when it is released.

Exam Date

The AIIMS Paramedical 2025 exam will be held on July 13, 2025. Candidates must make sure that they have downloaded their admit cards prior to the exam date.

How to Download the Admit Card

To get the AIIMS Paramedical admit card, applicants can use the following steps:

Login into the official AIIMS website at aiimsexams.ac.in.

Search for the "AIIMS Paramedical 2025 Hall Ticket" link under the notification section.

Click on the "Applicant Login" link and provide your registration ID and password.

The admit card will be shown on the screen.

Check all the details printed on the admit card carefully.

Important Details on the Admit Card

The AIIMS Paramedical admit card will bear important information, such as:

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Date of birth

Details of the exam center

Time of entry and reporting time

What to Do in Case of Errors

Candidates must immediately inform the authorities if they find any discrepancies or errors in the details listed on the admit card.

Preparation for the Exam

Applicants should carefully go through the details of the exam center, report time, and other instructions as indicated on the admit card to facilitate a hassle-free exam experience.

By downloading the admit card and checking the details, applicants can ascertain if they are eligible to sit for the AIIMS Paramedical 2025 examination.

