Goa Oppn MLAs create ruckus over Manipur issue, suspended for 2 days

Panaji, July 31 (IANS) The Goa assembly speaker on Monday suspended seven opposition MLAs for two days for misbehaviour after they rushed to the well of the House seeking a discussion on the Manipur issue.

The seven MLAs waving placards with the message ‘Save Manipur Save India’ demanded a discussion on Manipur. They rushed to the well of the House after the Private Members resolution moved by AAP MLA Cruz Silva was disallowed by the speaker. While Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Jit Arolkar was speaking during zero hour, the seven MLAs shifted from the well to his seat and disturbed him. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant immediately sought action against the opposition MLA’s for their acts and said that it was not right to disturb the MLA and snatch his papers and mike while he was speaking. “He was blocked from all the sides. This is very wrong. There needs to be action,” Sawant said. He said that on the Manipur issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was taking steps.

Sawant sought the action against the opposition MLAs under Rule 289, which was taken accordingly. MLA Jit Arolkar also complained to the speaker that the MLAs misbehaved with him. “I was pushed. My papers were snatched. This is an insult to the House,” he said. While the opposition MLAs were in the well, Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar had tried to convince them that they can demand discussion on the Manipur issue on Friday, which is Private Member’s day. “Take the issue on Friday. I will decide whether to grant it. Home department is handling the issue (of Manipur). You can’t take this issue now… take it on Friday… during private members day,” Tawadkar said.

Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, during a press conference, said that the resolution by Cruz Silva was listed in the business of the House and then disallowed. “We wanted discussion on the burning issue of Manipur, but the speaker disallowed it. On what grounds was it disallowed, when the resolution against the ‘BBC documentary’ was allowed though the matter was sub-judice,” Alemao questioned. He said that the BJP government is not concerned about the people of Manipur. “Manipur wants moral support. Central government is not taking steps (to bring peace),” he said.

IANS

sbk/bg

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.