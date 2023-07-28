Goa govt to scrap 15 year-old vehicles under RVSF policy

Panaji, July 28 (IANS) Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho on Friday informed the house that the government intends to start scrapping 15 year-old vehicles and ‘registered vehicle scrappage policy’ has been notified on May 10, 2023.

Godinho was replying to the question raised by opposition MLAs. “The numbers of government vehicles which have crossed 15 years are 520,” Godinho said.

He said that the estimated cost of replacing these vehicles is 95.85 crore.

He said that scrapping policy aims at reducing old polluting vehicles on the road. “Transport sector is one of the major contributers’ of carbon in the atmosphere and the policy is an intervention for climate change,” he said.

Godinho informed that house that ‘Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility’ (RVSF) is being established to implement the policy. “There are no RVSF at present in the state,” he said.

Sources informed that as vintage vehicles don’t come under the ambit of the scrapping policy, they will not need to be scrapped.

Scrapping policy is implemented by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) to reduce old polluting vehicles on road and improve air quality.

