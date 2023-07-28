Senior J'khand IAS officer under ED scanner in money laundering case

Ranchi, July 28 (IANS) In connection with an ongoing money laundering probe linked to the illegal mining case of Jharkhand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has sought a report from the state government on senior IAS officer K. Srinivasan.

Srinivasan has held several senior positions in the state including Secretary of Mines and Industries.

The ED has sought to know from the state Home Department that if any FIR has been lodged against Srinivasan in the past and if registered, then to provide the details of the case, including the FIR copy and the chargesheet.

It is worth mentioning that former Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal was arrested by the ED during the investigation into an alleged mining scam in the state. She is in jail for the last one year. Before Singhal, Srinivasan was posted as Secretary, Department of Mines and Industries. At that time, more than six complaints related to corruption had reached the ACB (Anti Corruption Bureau) against him.

The ACB had then sought permission from the Cabinet Secretariat and the Vigilance Department to register an FIR against Srinivasan. Though the government did not give permission to file an FIR against him, Srinivasan was transferred.

Srinivasan has recently been removed from the post of Secretary, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Backward and Minorities Welfare Department. He is accused of tampering with the decisions of the cabinet.

It is believed that the ED will start further action in this matter as soon as the report sought from the state government is received.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.