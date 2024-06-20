Goa Forward Party ready to combat BJP in upcoming Assembly session

Panaji, June 20 (IANS) Expecting the BJP government with its brute majority in Goa to try to bulldoze the opposition during the forthcoming Assembly session, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai said on Thursday that in a democracy, people are always in the majority.

“In a democracy, the people are always in the majority. A brute majority in the Assembly means nothing. I will force the government to focus on issues pertaining to the state,” Sardesai said after meeting people from various constituencies to discuss different issues.

In the 40-member Goa Assembly, BJP has 28 MLAs besides having the support of five other legislators.

"Many people came to meet me and discussed their issues. They are all victims of the brute majority of the BJP. I will raise their issues in the Assembly and try to draw the attention of the government to address them,” Sardesai said.

“As a regional political force, we are committed to raising issues that directly concern Goa, and this time too, we will hold the government accountable to the people of Goa. I have personally heard the grievances of people from across the state, and I will raise them in the House,” he added.

The Monsoon Session of the Goa Assembly will have 18 sittings from July 15 to August 7.

