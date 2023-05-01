Goa Forward Party attacks BJP over 'Kalasa-Bhanduri' promise in K'taka manifesto

Panaji, May 1 (IANS) Subsequent to BJP's promise ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections in its manifesto to complete the disputed irrigation project at Kalasa-Bhanduri, Goa Forward Party (GFP) has called it as another nail in the saffron party's ‘coffin of lies.

"Another nail in BJP Goa's and Pramod Sawant's COFFIN OF LIES! BJP Karnataka's election manifesto is yet another proof of #Goa #BJP leaders' active participation in selling off #MotherMhadei," Vijai Sardesai, President of GFP and Fatorda MLA, tweeted.

"While these betrayers hop from village to village in Karnataka, they can't find their voice to speak for Mhadei, but can shout on top of their voices to seek votes for Basavaraj Bommai, who has the CMO Goa dancing to his tunes," Sardesai said.

For the last many days, BJP leaders and ministers from Goa are camping in Karnataka's many Assembly constituencies to campaign for their candidates. They are also seen speaking in Kannada during public meetings to attract the voters. The opposition in Goa had targeted these leaders for helping those who are trying to divert Mhadei water.

In January, during a rally in Belagavi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said, "Today, I am here to tell you that the BJP at the Centre has resolved the long dispute between Goa and Karnataka over Mhadei and allowed the diversion of Mhadei to Karnataka to satisfy the thirst of farmers of many districts."

Sardesai during the last Assembly session had attacked Pramod Sawant over Shah's statement questioning him as to whatever the Union minister said was correct or wrong, to which Sawant had replied, "We have not given consent of Mhadei diversion and will never give it."

Reacting to it, Sardesai had said, "This means the Chief Minister admits that the Union Home Minister had lied (to the public)."

However, Chief Minister Sawant had hastened to clarify that he didn't say like that. "I have not said as such," Sawant had said.

Sardesai on many occasions has targeted the BJP leaders over the Mhadei diversion issue, stating the they have compromised the Mhadei issue.

Criticising the Central government's announcement in the Budget 2023-24 of Rs 5,300 crore assistance to Karnataka for irrigation purposes, Sardesai had said, "It furthers the cause of (Karnataka) stealing water from neighbouring states."

Goa and Karnataka are currently battling out a dispute over the Kalasa-Bhanduri dam project across the water of Mhadei river at a central tribunal.

