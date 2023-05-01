Lalu's impact visible in Nitish govt, says Bihar BJP chief

Patna, May 1 (IANS) After the release of gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh, Bihar BJP chief Samrat Chaudhary said on Monday that the influence of Lalu Prasad is now reflecting on Nitish Kumars government.

"The impact of Lalu Prasad is now visible on the Nitish Kumar government in the form of the release of Anand Mohan Singh. Nitish Kumar wants to make a government of goons. Due to the influence of Lalu Prasad, Bahubalis, sand mafias, liquor mafias, and criminals are visible in the state. This is not new. Everyone knows that if Lalu Prasad is in the government, mafias will rule the state," Chaudhary said.

"We firmly believe that the government should not be run on the basis of criminals. The BJP always stands against criminals and it will not compromise at any cost," he said.

"Lalu Prasad is the super CM of the state while Nitish Kumar is just a dummy CM now," Chaudhary said.

When asked whether Nitish Kumar might contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Nalanda, Chaudhary said the BJP will win all the 40 seats in Bihar.

"Nitish Kumar dreams of the PM's post every now and then. I want to tell him that there is no vacancy for the PM's post in the country. Narendra Modi will continue to be the PM in the future as well," Chaudhary said.

