Goa Congress demands 'white paper' on water crisis

Panaji, April 20 (IANS) The Congress in Goa on Thursday demanded a 'White Paper' from the BJP government regarding the water crisis as many parts of the coastal state are not receiving regular supply of potable water.

"We also demand that you come up with a detailed plan of action as to how many hours the people of Goa living in their houses will get water supply," a memorandum submitted to the government stated.

Congress members gheraoed PWD officials in Panaji for failing to provide potable water to people across the state.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar, while criticising the BJP government, said that it has failed all the time and can't handle any situation.

"During Covid time, the BJP government killed people by failing to provide oxygen. Today the situation is such that people are suffering due to scarcity of water, but the government is doing nothing to solve this issue," he said.

"Officers are saying that there is a shortfall of water. Tillari dam was constructed for irrigation purposes, but today that water is supplied to Mopa airport from this dam. There is no planning for the supply of water, even there is no check on water meters. The government is looting poor people by issuing exorbitant bills," Patkar said.

Congress Media Department Chairman Amarnath Panjikar, said that the scarcity of water faced in many villages and cities of Goa has exposed the inefficiency and dearth of willpower in the BJP government.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in August last year, congratulated the Goa government for becoming the first state to become 'Har Ghar Jal' certified. This means that every house of Goa was connected with piped water. But what is the use of such a connection which is defunct?" Panjikar questioned.

He said that the government should not give excuses for their failures, and instead work to build the infrastructure.

He said that people are facing hardship in every town and village, with some villages facing the brunt by getting a trickle of water for about 30 minutes.

Panjikar threatened to intensify the agitation to demand regular water supply.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.