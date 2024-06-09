Goa: Beachgoers urged to avoid venturing into the sea

Panaji, June 9 (IANS) In view of very heavy rainfall forecast in Goa for the next four days by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Drishti Marine, the state-appointed lifesaver agency, has cautioned tourists and residents to take necessary precautions while visiting the state’s popular beaches.

IMD has predicted extremely heavy rainfall at isolated locations across Goa. Red alert has been issued on June 9, Orange alert on June 10 and 11, and Yellow alert on June 12, with very heavy rainfall over parts of North and South Goa.

Drishti Marine has advised everyone to avoid venturing into the sea and stay alert while on the beach. Strong winds and gusts are anticipated, which can create unfavourable conditions, especially near coastal areas. Beachgoers are urged to avoid water-based activities and stay away from the shoreline.

"Due to the extremely heavy rainfall predicted in some parts of Goa by the IMD, we advise all beach visitors to exercise caution. At Drishti Marine, our main concern is the safety of local residents and tourists. The unexpected weather shifts require extra vigilance, especially in coastal regions,” stated Navin Awasthi, Group CEO, Drishti Marine.

Visitors are recommended to refrain from swimming or engaging in water sports during periods of rain, lightning or thunderstorms.

“Pay close attention to weather advisories and updates from the IMD and local authorities. If you are on the beach when a storm approaches, seek shelter immediately and avoid open areas,” Drishti said.

