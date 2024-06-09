Here's why Drew Barrymore celebrated her 10th birthday at a nightclub

Los Angeles, June 9 (IANS) Actress Drew Barrymore recalled celebrating her 10th birthday at an iconic nightclub.

During a recent episode of her talk show, Barrymore told guest Bobby Cannavale about her memories of the event.

The actress said: "I went to Limelight (a nightclub), and I had my 10th birthday party at Limelight. I had been going to clubs for three years at that point. I went to Studio 54, I went to Limelight, and I went to Nell's. You name it, I was there."

Barrymore, who shot to fame at seven years old with her role in 'E.T.', had a childhood marked by early exposure to drugs and alcohol.

The actress has often spoken about how her mother's unconventional parenting style encouraged her party lifestyle, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I had a mom, but she was more like my best friend. She was like, 'Do you want to go to school and get bullied all day, or do you want to go to Studio 54?' And I was like, 'Yes, absolutely!' "

Barrymore's early fame and personal life were riddled with challenges, including her parents' divorce. By the age of nine, she had already started abusing drugs and alcohol.

Her struggles escalated, leading to stints in rehabilitation for drug and alcohol abuse by the time she was 13.

At 14, the actress was legally emancipated from her parents and went on to live on her own in West Hollywood.

In the late 1990s, she reclaimed the spotlight with 'The Wedding Singer' and 'Never Been Kissed'.

