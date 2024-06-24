Goa beaches marked with red flags, even wading discouraged

Panaji, June 24 (IANS) With the onset of monsoons, Drishti Marine, the state government-appointed lifesaving agency, has marked all beaches with red flags and has said that even wading in the water is strongly discouraged.

Drishti has urged the locals and tourists to avoid swimming off beaches in the state due to rough sea conditions, including dangerous rip currents and high tides, in addition to strong winds, which makes venturing into the sea risk-prone.

The advisory follows severe weather warnings from the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), predicting heavy rains and rough sea conditions across the coastal state.

The monsoon, which typically lasts from June to September, triggers increased rainfall, rough seas and unpredictable weather patterns, making water-oriented activities along the coastline particularly risky.

On account of the monsoons, adverse weather conditions and the expectation of heavy rain and high waves, red flags have been posted across all beaches under Drishti Marine’s supervision, in order to discourage beachgoers from swimming or wading into the water.

"We have marked all beaches with red flags to signal that swimming is unsafe. Even wading in the water is strongly discouraged. Our team of lifesavers, stationed along the coast, is closely monitoring the weather patterns and their impact on the sea. They are trained to perform rescues even in adverse conditions," said Navin Awasthi, CEO of Drishti Marine.

Drishti has also urged visitors to avoid rocky areas, cliffs and hills along the shoreline. "During the monsoon season, these locations become especially dangerous due to their slippery surfaces. The sea also experiences increased wave height, intensity and frequency, significantly raising the risk of beachgoers being swept into the turbulent waters," it said.

