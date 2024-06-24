Digvijaya Singh' son slams Shivraj Chouhan's son for ‘Delhi bowing down’ remark

Bhopal, June 24 (IANS) Two days after Kartikeya Singh Chouhan, the son of Union Agriculture Minister and former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, created a stir for saying that “entire Delhi is bowing down" before his father, Jaivardhan Singh, the son of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh, claimed the statement reflected the 'arrogance' of Chouhan Junior.

Speaking at a public event in the Budhni Assembly segment on Saturday, Kartikeya Chouhan hailed his father's victory in the Lok Sabha polls by over eight lakh votes from Vidisha, following which the ex-Chief Minister was appointed the Agriculture Minister in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

“I just returned from Delhi. Earlier too, our leader (Chouhan) was popular as the Chief Minister. But it seems that he has become more popular now. The whole of Delhi also bows down before him today," Kartikeya Chouhan had said.

Jaivardhan Singh, a former state minister, on Monday termed Kartikeya Chouhan's remarks as "arrogance" of success.

"Shivraj Singh Chouhan's son said Delhi bows down before his father. If a family talks like this, it means they have become arrogant. And those who show arrogance also witnesses a down fall," Jaivardhan Singh said while addressing Congress workers in Budhni.

Notably, senior BJP leader and four-time former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who won six elections from the Budhni Assembly seat, resigned as an MLA after taking over as the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister.

With Budhni now set to go for bypolls. speculation is on as to whom the BJP will pick as its candidate. Kartikeya, who managed his father's campaign in Budhni in November last year, is one such name that is doing the rounds in the political circles of the state.

