Goa: AAP legislator seeks dismissal of cop over links with robber

Panaji, Aug 10 (IANS) AAP MLA from Goa's Benaulim constituency Venzy Viegas has demanded dismissal of a police constable alleging he made extortion calls to businessmen and helped a 'chain snatcher' to commit crimes for his 'share'.

Viegas on Thursday raised the issue in the assembly session and sought action against the police constable, who, according to him, is also involved in collecting 'haftas' from gamblers.

Later, the AAP legislator in a press conference said: "It is said that two IPS officers are protecting him. This constable is supporting robbers to steal and snatch the gold chains of women visiting churches for prayer.

"But recently, after one robber was caught, he revealed the name of this police constable stating he was helping him and had a deal with him. He was caught in the Chief Minister's constituency in Sanquelim. Just look at the courage of this policeman who asked this robber to do crimes in the CM's constituency," he said.

"Earlier, he was not suspended though one Minister had asked, but he was transferred. He should be dismissed," the AAP leader said.

"Today, after I raised this issue, an order for his suspension has been issued. I want him to be dismissed from the service," Viegas said, adding: "Anyone in Goa will tell his name that he is collecting haftas."

