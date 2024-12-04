Girish Malik expresses pride as his film ‘Band of Maharajas’ enters the race for Oscars

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) In a significant achievement for Indian cinema, “Band of Maharajas,” a musical film directed by Girish Malik, has been declared eligible for the Oscars in two prestigious categories.

The film's powerful song “Ishq Walla Daku” and its captivating original score, composed by the renowned maestro Bickram Ghosh, are now contenders for nominations in the Best Original Song and Best Original Score categories.

This achievement highlights the remarkable collaboration between Girish Malik and Bickram Ghosh, who previously earned Oscar recognition for their acclaimed 2014 film "Jal." Their latest partnership breaks new ground, captivating audiences globally.

In a statement, Director Girish Malik shared, “We are overjoyed that Band of Maharajas is now in the race for the contention for nomination at Oscars. This film is not just a story; it is a heartfelt tribute to the power of music to transcend borders and bring people together.” Bickram Ghosh added, “Band of Maharajas is a labour of love, and we are grateful for the support and appreciation it has received so far.”

“Band of Maharajas” tells the inspiring and heartfelt story of three young musicians from a small border village in Punjab. Driven by their passion for music, they bravely cross into Pakistan, a country where music is often met with resistance from radical forces. The film chronicles their journey of resilience, bravery, and the unifying power of art.

As the sole Hindi film in the running for Oscar contention this year, “Band of Maharajas” represents Indian cinema on the global stage.

After Kiran Rao's “Laapataa Ladies” was chosen as India's official entry for the 2025 Oscars, Iman Chakraborty’s song “Iti Maa” and Bickram Ghosh’s “Ishq Walla Daku” are now being considered for the Best Original Song category.

In 2023, "RRR" song “Naatu Naatu” created history by becoming the first Indian feature film to win an Oscar. The soundtrack by MM Keeravani was awarded the Best Original Song Award at the 95th Academy Awards in Los Angeles, United States.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.