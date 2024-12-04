Dutch Grand Prix to exit in 2026 after contract extension

London, Dec 4 (IANS) The Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix, will remain a fixture until 2026 following a one-year contract extension announced by Formula 1 and the event promoter. However, the promoter has decided that 2026 will mark the final chapter of the race at Circuit Zandvoort.

The Dutch Grand Prix will conclude at its peak, after four successful editions, with two fantastic races still to go.

In 2025, the event will take place from August 29 to 31. The date for the final event in 2026, which will include a Sprint for the first time at the Dutch Grand Prix, will be announced next year.

"Formula 1 and the Dutch Grand Prix promoter have announced a one-year contract extension which will see Circuit Zandvoort remain on the Formula 1 calendar through the 2026 season. After much consideration and discussion, the decision has been taken by the promoter not to remain on the calendar after 2026," F1 said in a release.

The return of the Dutch Grand Prix in 2021 coincided with a period of dominance for local hero Max Verstappen and been crowned world champion in each of the four years the event has run to date. In the years since, the event has grown into a centerpiece of the racing season, attracting thousands of passionate fans to its picturesque coastal venue. Known for its electrifying atmosphere and the iconic banked corners of Circuit Zandvoort, the race quickly became a fan favorite.

Max Verstappen’s dominance during this period has only added to the allure of the Dutch Grand Prix. With three victories on home soil and multiple world championships during this time, Verstappen became synonymous with the event, cementing it as a must-see spectacle.

"I am incredibly grateful for the work that the team at the Dutch Grand Prix have done in recent years. They raised the bar for European Grands Prix in terms of event spectacle and entertainment, supported the development of young talent by hosting F2, F3 and our F1 ACADEMY series, and have also pioneered sustainable solutions that have inspired our events around the world as we drive towards being Net Zero by 2030," Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1.

“All parties positively collaborated to find a solution to extend the race, with many options, including alternation or annual events on the table, and we respect the decision from the promoter to finish its amazing run in 2026. I want to thank all the team at the Dutch Grand Prix and the Municipality of Zandvoort who have been fantastic partners to Formula 1," he added.

Robert van Overdijk, Director of the Dutch Grand Prix, expressed pride in the event’s success and explained the decision to conclude its run in 2026.

"While today’s announcement signals the end of a monumental era, we are confident there is plenty more for fans to look forward to at the Dutch Grand Prix in 2025 and 2026, including the Sprint in 2026.

“We are a privately owned and operated business, and we must balance the opportunities presented by continuing to host the event, against other risks and responsibilities. We have decided to go out on a high with two more incredible Dutch Grands Prix in 2025 and 2026," he added.

