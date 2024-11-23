Giriraj Singh slams INDIA Bloc after BJP’s Maha win

Patna, Nov 23 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday celebrated the NDA’s victories the Maharashtra and the by-elections in Bihar and other states.

Singh expressed pride in the NDA’s performance in Bihar, emphasising the coalition's dominance in the state.

He also hailed the BJP's success and criticised Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena faction and Congress ally Sharad Pawar.

"The people of Maharashtra have shown who the real Shiv Sena is," Singh said, adding that BJP's strike rate increased from 87 per cent to 88 per cent.

He dismissed Sanjay Raut's allegations that MahaYuti has taken over the entire machinery for rigging, asserting, “If results favour them, they’re fine, otherwise it’s the EVM’s fault. The truth is that the people rejected them.”

Giriraj Singh further said that Sanjay Raut only accepts favourable results.

He stated that Thackeray’s faction had been "destroyed" and attributed their losses to overconfidence.

Giriraj Singh also criticised the SP leader for falling short in Uttar Pradesh despite high expectations.

He took a jibe at Akhilesh Yadav, saying, "Despite his confidence in winning, he fell behind."

While BJP faced defeat in Jharkhand, Singh accepted the results showcasing humility amidst losses.

Singh also criticised Congress for lagging behind in Rajasthan, hinting at the party's declining relevance.

He mocked the RJD leaders over the NDA’s clean sweep in Bihar, signalling their inability to challenge the BJP’s influence in the state.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.