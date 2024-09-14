Giriraj Singh bats for 'Shimla model' of protest, calls for similar dissent

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Saturday came out in support of the vociferous protests by the Hindu community against the illegally raised mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area.

Applauding the majority community for uniting against illegal constructions, he not only supported the 'Shimla model' of protests but also advocated for its implementation across the country against illegal constructions.

Singh's comments come in light of recent protests demanding the demolition of illegal portions of a mosque in Shimla's Sanjauli area.

"The Hindus in Himachal Pradesh have united the country. The Waqf Board, which used to occupy land illegally, has now been challenged. The Shimla model has proven that if the Hindus stay united, no one can remove or take over their land," the Union Minister said.

Speaking to IANS, he urged the majority community to follow the model, claiming that there are "three lakh illegal mosques in the country."

He also emphasised that "illegal mosques become the breeding grounds for terrorists."

The minister's remarks followed protests in Shimla, where demonstrators clashed with police while demanding the demolition of an allegedly illegal section of a five-floor mosque in the Sanjauli area.

Protesters, mostly locals, broke police barricades and marched with the national flag, raising slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

In addition to demands for demolition, locals also called for police verification of minorities, claiming that many Rohingyas and Bangladeshis have infiltrated into the hilly state.

The situation in Shimla has drawn everyone's attention, with increasing tension between locals and authorities as the dispute over the mosque continues.

A day after massive protests erupted in Himachal Pradesh's capital over the demand to demolish the illegal structures of a mosque in the Sanjauli area, two state Cabinet Ministers, Anirudh Singh and Vikramaditya Singh, on Thursday announced that the mosque authorities have agreed to seal the illegal portion of the mosque to maintain communal harmony.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.