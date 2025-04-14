Ghulam Nabi Azad dissolves all committees of his party in J&K

Srinagar, April 14 (IANS) Former Chief Minister and Chairman of Democratic Azad Party (DAP), Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday dissolved all state, province, district and block level committees of his party.

Bashir Arif, secretary to Gulam Nabi Azad, said the DAP chairman has dissolved all state, province, district and block level committees, and the reconstitution will take place in due course.

Ghulam Nabi Azad parted ways with the Congress party, with which he remained associated for over 40 years.

He was the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha as a Congress MP in 2014, and after his term of office ended, he announced that he was parting ways with the Congress that had become a ‘family driven affair’ for the mother and son.

He launched the Democratic Azad Party (DAP) from Jammu and Kashmir on September 26, 2022, saying “it will not be autocratic, but democratic".

“The DAP will be based on the principles of democracy. It will not be influenced by any outside leader or other party. It will have independent thinking and will stay independent in its decisions. It will not be autocratic and power will not be in one hand," Azad said on the party's launch day.

He quit Congress on August 26, 2022, after over four decades of association, following differences with the party high command.

However, none of the leaders from the G23, a rebel group within the Congress, was present at the party launch. He had suggested launching a national-level party rather than a regional party.

DAP fought the J&K Assembly elections last year, but could not manage to win a single seat in the 90-member Legislative Assembly.

After the complete defeat in the Assembly elections, many leaders of Azad’s party left the party to rejoin Congress.

Prominent among them are Taj Mohiuddin and some other former ministers in the Congress rule in J&K.

