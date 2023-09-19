UP to get its first driving & traffic research institute soon

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) The first Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) in Uttar Pradesh will be inaugurated in Rae Bareli soon.It will be the first of its kind training institute for drivers in the state which will have experts from the automobile sector imparting driving lessons.

Principal and teaching staff have been appointed and the institute would be inaugurated soon, sources in the transport department said, adding that the institute was sanctioned by the ministry of road transport and highway (MoRTH) in several states under the scheme to boost road safety.

The IDTR will be a residential facility and run several specialised courses for drivers of commercial vehicles and those who want to learn skills, other than driving, related to automobiles for employment generation.

The state government has partnered with the Tata Motors to provide training and impart courses at the institute.

“Anyone can enroll at the institute to learn driving. The institute will charge a nominal fee for e very course available,” said the government spokesman.

The institute has technologically advanced infrastructure to facilitate training. The institute will function as a society and be self-sustainable. It will have an eight-member governing council headed by the transport commissioner and draw members from the private sector as well to monitor and regulate the functioning.

Considering the population of the state, MoRTH has sanctioned another IDTR in Kanpur.

Besides, the state government might also seek approval from the Union ministry for three more institutes.

The transport department will identify the land in Ballia and Orai. If the requisite size of land gets available at the two places, the department may seek Centre’s approval for more IDTRs.

