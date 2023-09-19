Microsoft updates Paint app after 38 years, adds layers & transparency features

San Francisco, Sep 19 (IANS) Microsoft has started to roll out an update for the Paint app after 38 years with support for image 'transparency' and 'layers'.

The company is rolling out the update to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels.

"Today we are beginning to roll out an update for the Paint app to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev Channels (version 11.2308.18.0 or higher). With this update, we are introducing support for layers and transparency," Dave Grochocki, Principal Product Manager for Windows Inbox Apps, said in a blogpost on Monday.

With this update, users will now be able to add, remove, and manage layers on the canvas to create richer and more complex digital art. With layers, they can stack shapes, text, and other image elements on top of each other.

To get started, click on the new Layers button in the toolbar, which will open a panel on the side of the canvas. This is where users can add new layers to the canvas. They can also show or hide and duplicate individual layers or merge layers together, according to the company.

"When you combine layers, transparency, and other tools in Paint, you can create exciting new images and artwork! For example, when combined with the new background removal feature, you can quickly create interesting layered compositions," Grochocki said.

The features are not yet available to all Windows users, but they are expected to be made available soon.

