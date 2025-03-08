GBS outbreak: Maharashtra reports 12 deaths; no new cases today

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) The Maharashtra Public Health Department on Saturday said that a total of 12 deaths have occurred so far due to GBS in Maharashtra of which six were confirmed as GBS and six were reported suspected GBS deaths. No new suspected GBS case was reported on Saturday.

According to the department release, 197 patients diagnosed with GBS and 28 cases are suspected GBS cases.

Of these, 46 patients from Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), 95 from newly added villages in PMC area, 33 from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, 37 from Pune Rural and 14 are from other districts.

Out of these patients 179 have been discharged till now, 24 are in ICU and 15 are on ventilators.

“An autoimmune disorder where the body’s immune system attacks the peripheral nervous system. Characterized by muscle weakness, and in severe cases, paralysis,” said the release.

The common symptoms of GBS include sudden weakness in hands or legs/ paralysis, trouble while walking or weakness with sudden onset and Diarrhea (for sustained periods).

The department has asked to keep water quality good especially to drink boiled water. Besides, food should be fresh and clean and the avoid aging stale food and partially cooked food (chicken or mutton).

The department has appealed to the citizens not to panic but visit a government hospital in case any symptoms are seen. Citizens should also implement preventive measures.

Citizens should not send water samples for testing by themselves.

For water sample testing and any information related to GBS, contact the respective help lines of Pune Municipal Corporation 020-25501269, 25506800 and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation 7758933017, said the release.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.