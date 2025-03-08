Forest's ‘changing room is going crazy’ after win against Man City: Hudson-Odoi

Nottingham, March 8 (IANS) The atmosphere at Nottingham Forest is at an all-time high after the club registered their first win against Manchester City after earning promotion to the Premier League in 2022.

The lone goal scorer on the night, Callum Hudson-Odoi admitted the dressing room at the club was ‘going crazy’ after the win but also admitted the importance of remaining humble given 10 games were still left in the ongoing season.

“It is crazy [in the dressing room]. A result like that against an amazing team is amazing for us. You could see through the game that we battled and fought for every ball. We had opportunities and took one. The changing room is going crazy.

“It is a significant win but it is also another win. Every game is game by game and we have to try and take three points. We know where we are in the table but it is important to remain humble but also excited about what’s to come. We know we are getting closer and we are buzzing about that,” said Hudson-Odoi to BBC Match of the Day.

With the game seemingly heading for a draw, Forest found their breakthrough in the 83rd minute. A pinpoint cross-field ball from Gibbs-White found Hudson-Odoi, who expertly controlled the ball before driving a low shot past Ederson at his near post.

The City Ground erupted as Forest took a deserved lead, having worked tirelessly throughout the match.

The former Chelsea winger also reflected on the Nottingham Forest’s amazing turnaround this season and admitted even he could not have predicted it following the side escaped relegation last season with a 17th place finish.

"I don't think I could have [seen this] especially when you look at last season. It was a bit difficult and we were struggling to get wins. Now everything is flowing perfectly. I am buzzing being here. I love the energy from the crowd, staff members, players... and I am enjoying my football here. I think this is the best atmosphere. The energy they give every game...I am buzzing to play in front of them,” he added.

Forest’s victory sees them move four points clear of City in the Premier League table, solidifying their position in the Champions League spots.

