Kapil Sharma offers prayers at the Bhojpur Shiv Mandir in Bhopal

Mumbai, March 8 (IANS) Comedian Kapil Sharma sought blessings at the Bhojpur Shiv Mandir in Bhopal. The 'Firangi' actor took to his Instagram handle and dropped a clip of his religious visit.

Apart from offering prayers, the video shows Kapil greeting his fans and admiring the beautiful architecture of the temple. Built by Raja Bhoj in the 11th century, the temple is an architectural masterpiece.

He captioned the post, "Sending blessings from Bhojpur Shiv Mandir Bhopal, built by Raja Bhoj in the 11th century is an architectural masterpiece. If you’re in Bhopal, do visit...Har Har Mahadev."

Work-wise, Kapil is currently busy with the second installment of his 2015 film “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”. The sequel went on floors in January this year.

Made under the direction of Anukalp Goswami, the project is being produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under Venus Worldwide Entertainment in collaboration with Abbas Mustan Film Production.

The movie marks Kapil's reunion with the legendary duo Abbas-Mustan, who directed the primary installment. Actor Manjot Singh, known for films like “Fukrey”, “Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!”, “Dream Girl” and “Wild Wild Punjab" is also on board the cast of the drama.

Additionally, popular television actress Nimrit Kaur is also reportedly in talks to join the “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2” cast.

A source close to the development revealed that discussions are underway about Nimrit being a part of the sequel.

An insider revealed, “There have been discussions about Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia joining the cast of Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. While nothing has been finalized yet, her name has certainly come up as a strong contender. Given her popularity and charm, she would be a great addition to the film’s ensemble cast.”

Refreshing your memory, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon” shared the tale of a man who ends up marrying three different women who live in the same building and are unaware that they have the same husband. To make matters worse, all his wives get invited to his fourth wedding.

