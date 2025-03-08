Tejashwi Yadav announces 'Beti Programme' for women's empowerment in Bihar

Patna, March 8 (IANS) On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav made a significant announcement regarding women's welfare in the state.

He promised that if the RJD government comes to power, they will introduce the ‘Beti Programme’ to support girls' education, training, and employment.

Elaborating on its purpose, he said B stands for Benefit, E stands for Education, T stands for Training and I stand for Income.

"If a daughter is born in Bihar, the state government will provide all facilities so that they can study well and secure employment. Because daughters are the future of Bihar,” Yadav said.

He has already announced Mai Behen Maan Yojana wherein women of Bihar will receive Rs 2,500 per month under this scheme to ensure their financial security.

He claimed that when RJD was in power before 2005, they worked for the poor and marginalised.

The RJD leader highlighted Lalu Yadav's legacy in uplifting both people from backward and general classes and assured that if the RJD government returns, they will continue to respect and uplift women.

Tejashwi Yadav launched a scathing attack on Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, accusing him of failing to develop industries and neglecting the economic struggles of the poor.

“Nitish Kumar has been in power since 2005 but no new factories set up in Bihar so far. The rising inflation has made it difficult for the poor to survive,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also accused Nitish Kumar and NDA of working to defame Lalu Yadav instead of focusing on governance.

He promised that if Mahagathbandhan comes to power, he will launch new welfare programmes for the protection of women’s dignity, honorarium for Jeevika Didis (women involved in self-help groups) will increase and regularisation of Jeevika Didis, ensuring job security.

This direct attack on Nitish Kumar signals RJD’s election strategy-- focussing on economic development, women’s empowerment, and job creation.

The promise of factory setups and higher wages for women workers could be an attempt to mobilise both youth and women voters ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

