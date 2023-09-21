Gaya police arrests a man for rape of minor girl

Patna, Sep 21 (IANS) The Gaya Police on Thursday arrested a 25-year-old man for raping a six-year-old girl in Bihar, an official said.

The accused has been identified as a neighbour of the victim. He reportedly saw the child playing outside her house on Wednesday afternoon, and dragged her into his house and raped her.

The incident occurred in a village which comes under Tekari police station of the district.

After committing the crime, the accused freed the victim and ran away from his house. The child reached home and narrated her ordeal before her family members.

“We have arrested a man under the POCSO act. He sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl in a village that comes under Tikari police station in the district on Wednesday. The victim was sent to hospital for treatment,” said Gulshan Kumar, SDPO of Tikari range Gaya.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.