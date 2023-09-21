Atishi pulls up engineers for poor condition of roads, waterlogging

New Delhi, Sep 21 (IANS) Delhi PWD Minister Atishi on Thursday conducted an inspection from Rohtak Road to Tikri Border via Nangloi Metro. During the inspection, she found that many parts of the road were damaged, and there was a problem with the drainage system and outlets, leading to waterlogging issues.

The Minister reprimanded officials concerned and immediately instructed them to prepare a plan to address the issues and improve the entire stretch of road on a priority basis.

Atishi also pulled up the engineers concerned and warned them that if they did not work responsibly they might have to face stringent action by the PWD Department.

“There is zero tolerance for such negligence regarding roads in the Kejriwal government,” she said.

During the inspection she found that apart from the roads being in a dilapidated condition with the upper surface severely worn down, immediate maintenance of footpaths was also required.

Also, due to poor maintenance of the drainage system, there was waterlogging in various parts of the road that resulted in further damage to the roads and caused traffic chaos.

In light of these issues, the PWD Minister admonished officials and instructed them to a conduct a comprehensive inspection of the entire road stretch, and asked for a detailed report.

She emphasised the need for prompt action to improve the roads, central verges, and footpaths, as well as to address drainage issues for the convenience of residents. She directed officials to prepare a comprehensive action plan for this.

"The PWD Minister affirmed that the Delhi government is dedicated to enhancing the quality of roads as per global standards. Engineers must focus and work diligently on roads in their areas or they will have to face strict action. The Kejriwal Government will not tolerate any negligence in this regard," Atishi's office stated.

