Gaurav Gogoi demands Govt 'Tell the Truth' on Operation Sindoor

Guwahati, July 28 (IANS) As Parliament gears up for a high-stakes debate on 'Operation Sindoor', Congress MP and Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President, Gaurav Gogoi, has made it clear that the Opposition expects full transparency from the Union government.

Addressing reporters in New Delhi on Monday, Gogoi said, "The government must come clean. The people of India deserve to know the truth behind Operation Sindoor."

He confirmed that the Congress will submit a list of its designated speakers to the Speaker's Office ahead of the session.

His remarks come amid mounting anticipation over the Centre's explanation for India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack.

When asked about senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram's recent comments -- where the former Union Minister claimed there was "no proof" linking the Pahalgam attackers to Pakistan -- Gogoi refrained from elaborating, saying Chidambaram himself would provide clarity on his statement.

Gogoi also touched upon a petition signed by several Congress MPs in connection with concerns surrounding Justice Verma and allegations involving the former Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

"We believe the matter requires proper deliberation. The government must clearly state its position," he said.

The discussion in the Lok Sabha is part of a 16-hour debate slated across both the Houses of Parliament.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to lead the debate, followed by key interventions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Nishikant Dubey.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the Lok Sabha during the debate and is also expected to speak in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

His remarks may respond to the Opposition's demand for direct answers, particularly in light of former US President Donald Trump's claim that he mediated a ceasefire between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam incident.

The INDIA bloc is preparing for a pointed intervention, with Samajwadi Party leaders Akhilesh Yadav and MP Rajeev Rai set to speak.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), allotted 30 minutes, will be represented by MPs Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu and GM Harish Balayogi.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju confirmed that Operation Sindoor will be prioritised during Monday's proceedings.

"All parties have been informed. Other issues, like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar, will be taken up later. Our immediate priority is India's response to terrorism," Rijiju said.

