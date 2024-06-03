Gauahar Khan enjoys family vacation in Tanzania; drops breakfast photos

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Gauahar Khan on Monday gave a sneak peek into her vacation with her husband Zaid Darbar and their baby boy 'Zehaan' from Tanzania, Africa.

Gauahar, who was last seen as the host of the celebrity dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11', took to Instagram, where she has 10 million followers and shared a string of pictures, wherein we can see the couple enjoying breakfast at the wild amidst the beautiful backdrop of Giraffes.

The snaps show Gauahar wearing a white dress, while Zaid is donning a satin olive green coloured shirt. We can also spot a baby stroller beside them.

The winner of 'Bigg Boss 7' gave the geotag location of 'Serval Wildlife' to her post.

The post is captioned as: "Breakfast: Tanzania style ... The people of Tanzania are beautiful and warm! We are just so blessed. Alhamdulillah. Setting trends... #musafirs soaking in the experience".

Zaid, who is the son of music director Ismail Darbar had tied the knot with Gauahar in December 2020.

Meanwhile, Gauahar is known for participating in the reality shows 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3', 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 5'. She also featured in movies like 'Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year', 'Ishaqzaade', 'Fever', 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania', and others.

The diva has also done web shows like 'Shiksha Mandal', 'Tandav', and 'Salt City'.

