Gates Foundation, SK bioscience to deepen cooperation on global health

Seoul, Aug 21 (IANS) SK bioscience Co., the biotech arm of South Korea's SK Group, said on Thursday it will expand cooperation with the Gates Foundation on next-generation preventive medicines, with a focus on research and development (R&D) for pandemic preparedness.

Officials from SK bioscience and the foundation held a meeting in Seoul on Wednesday to discuss collaboration on vaccine development and global public health projects, the company said in a press release. The meeting came amid Bill Gates' ongoing trip to South Korea that began Wednesday.

The two sides have previously worked together on several projects, including the development of vaccines for typhoid and paediatric diarrhoea, as well as other antiviral preventive solutions, it said, reports Yonhap news agency.

One of their key achievements was the joint development of SKYCovione, South Korea's first domestically developed COVID-19 vaccine, which was commercialised for domestic use in 2022.

Gates, who has led global initiatives on climate change, poverty reduction and public health through the foundation, is visiting South Korea to explore possible cooperation with local pharmaceutical companies on a vaccine supply project for low-income countries, according to industry sources.

The co-founder of Microsoft Corp. met with President Lee Jae Myung on Thursday to discuss cooperation on global health initiatives, the presidential office said.

Gates said he expects South Korea to play an important role in the efforts through innovative products in vaccines and diagnostic equipment.

"The growth of the bioscience sector here in Korea is very impressive," as seen in the research at the International Vaccine Institute, he said, citing his foundation's cooperation with SK bioscience and LG.

Gates, also known for his extensive philanthropic work, plans to meet with officials from companies involved in vaccine development and manufacturing, along with relevant government officials, to discuss efforts aimed at strengthening global health initiatives.

He is also expected to use his trip to explore future collaboration with both the government and private sectors.

