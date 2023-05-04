Gang war in Wasseypur: Gangster Faheem's son shot at, his aide killed

Dhanbad, May 4 (IANS) The gang war that has been going on for years in Dhanbad's Wasseypur has now taken a new shape with gangster Faheem Khan facing a challenge from his own nephew Prince Khan.

On Wednesday night, the henchmen of Prince Khan opened fire on Faheem's son Iqbal Khan and his aide Dholu. While Dholu died on the way to the hospital, Iqbal is struggling for life at the Durgapur Mission Hospital.

Previously, Prince Khan used to work with his maternal uncle Faheem. Frustrated at not being given command of the gang, Prince is now openly challenging Faheem and his sons with a threat to kill them selectively.

While Faheem is presently lodged in jail, Prince has been operating from an unknown location for the past one-and-a-half years. If the Dhanbad police are to be believed, Prince has taken shelter in some Gulf country. The police have also sought help from the Interpol for his arrest.

After the attack on Faheem's son Iqbal and Dholu on Wednesday night, Prince issued a letter on social media and took responsibility for it.

Faheem's brother Sher Khan also said that it was Prince who repeatedly threatened to kill them, hence the attack must have been orchestrated by him.

The brother of Dholu, who was killed in the attack, said that whosoever is the murderer must be caught.

DSP (law & order) Arvind Binha, who along with his team reached the spot after the incident on Wednesday night, said that the accused will be arrested soon.

Faheem and Prince have their own gangs and they are out to kill each other's henchmen and supporters.

On May 12, 2021, land trader Lala Khan was gunned down in broad daylight in Wasseypur, allegedly by Faheem's gang. Six months later on November 24, 2021, another land trader, Mahtab Alam alias Nanhe, was shot dead in broad daylight in Wasseypur, a short distance from the place where Lala Khan was killed.

Prince had released a video after the murder, saying that it was revenge for the murder of Lala Khan.

Prince, who calls himself 'Chote Sarkar' of Dhanbad, has released at least half-a-dozen videos in the last year-and-a-half in which he has repeatedly threatened Faheem, businessmen and the police of Dhanbad.

