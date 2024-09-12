Ganesh procession violence malicious act, intended to provoke Hindus: K'taka BJP

Bengaluru, Sep 12 (IANS) Sharing the footage of violence during the Ganesh idol procession, Karnataka BJP chief B. Y. Vijayendra claimed on Thursday that it was a malicious act intended to provoke Hindus.

The footage showed a mob indulging in stone pelting and police taking action. He has also posted videos showing shops put out on fire. In the video, victims were seen telling how they were attacked with a big iron rod and swords. Another footage shows a bike gutted in the fire.

Vijayendra said, "Under the Congress government in Karnataka, the subversive forces have confidence that they will be protected even after carrying out such destructive acts. The incident that occurred during the peaceful Ganapati immersion was intended to hurt the religious sentiments of the people. It is a malicious act intended to provoke the Hindu community."

"The tense situation that has arisen due to the anti-Hindu fanatic miscreants who pelted stones during the Ganapati procession in Nagamangala is a very concerning development, and I strongly condemn this incident," he said.

"It is evident that the police failed to take necessary precautionary measures, despite a similar incident occurring last year when these miscreants behaved in the same manner," Vijayendra stated.

"The police should take strict action against these extremist elements who are attempting to disrupt a harmonious society and acting in a manner to suppress Hindu customs and traditions, and are constantly trying to insult Indian heritage," he said.

He underlined that the government should take the Nagamangala incident very seriously and must curb the anti-Hindu activities being organised by such forces.

"If they fail to do so, the Congress government will have to bear the responsibility for the consequences that follow. Congress's vote-bank-based partisan approach is burning Karnataka," Vijayendra stressed.

Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated that the police have arrested 52 people in this connection and the incident was not a communal clash.

Two groups clashed in Karnataka's Mandya district on Wednesday night after stones were allegedly pelted at a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagamangala town. Some shops and vehicles were set afire following the incident.

According to sources, some youths were taking out a procession for Ganpati idol immersion and when they were passing near a dargah in the town, a few miscreants started pelting stones at them, which subsequently led to the clashes. Police have imposed restrictive orders in the area and are on high alert.

After the incident, people from the Hindu community staged a protest at the local police station, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the stone pelting.

