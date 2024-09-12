Saloni Batra reveals being a musical buff since childhood

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) Actress Saloni Batra, who is seen in the newly released musical drama 'Khalbali Records' has revealed that she has learned classical singing, and is even composing her own songs.

Saloni, who was last seen in the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer action drama 'Animal', shared: "I've been a music enthusiast since childhood, and I had a deep passion for it. I've learned classical singing and am even composing my own songs, so it's only a matter of time before they hit the airwaves."

"When I first heard about the story of 'Khalbali Records', I was instantly drawn to it. The idea of a musical drama was incredibly exciting to me. I was thrilled to discover that it was a music show, and it quickly became clear that this show would convey so many different stories through its melodies," said Saloni.

Speaking about her singing routine, Saloni went on to say, "Every day presents a new challenge that you have to face, but once you understand it, it becomes clearer. So, I like to keep my routine set, dedicating one hour specifically to practice."

"Even when I’m on set, I often practice in the vanity room because singing helps with acting too. It opens your voice and aligns you with yourself, your mind, your heart, your chakras, your energy and helps you feel centered and balanced," she added.

The show portrays the intense competition between commercial music and the rap and indie music culture. The series stars Ram Kapoor, Skand Thakur, Salonie Patel, EPR, and Kumar Varun.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, the series brings its core theme of music to life through soulful soundtracks produced by the ace composer Amit Trivedi, along with unique indie hip-hop tracks by Azadi Records.

'Khalbali Records' is streaming on JioCinema Premium.

On the work front, Saloni has been a part of movies like-- 'Soni', 'Taish', 'The Legend of Michael Mishra', and '200 Halla Ho'.

