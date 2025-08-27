Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated with devotion at Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence

Nagpur, Aug 27 (IANS) Ganesh Chaturthi, the auspicious festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha, is being celebrated with great devotion and enthusiasm across India. Maintaining the same spirit, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari welcomed Lord Ganesha into his Nagpur residence with traditional rituals and heartfelt devotion.

The festive atmosphere at the residence of the Union minister reflected the deep cultural and spiritual essence of the occasion. Accompanied by his family members, Nitin Gadkari performed the ‘Ganesh Sthapana’. Bhajans were also sung by the members of the family with full religious fervour and enthusiasm. The residence resonated with the chants of “Ganpati Bappa Morya”. This created a spiritually uplifting ambience. The minister, along with other members of the family, performed aarti of Lord Ganesha.

Every year, Nitin Gadkari celebrates Ganesh Utsav at his residence with grandeur and faith, upholding a tradition that brings together devotion and culture. The minister personally takes part in the prayers and aarti, showing his reverence and belief in the teachings of Lord Ganesha.

Following the rituals, Nitin Gadkari shared his thoughts on the significance of the festival. He said, “Lord Ganesha is the deity of wisdom and knowledge. In the times ahead, knowledge will hold the greatest value in the world. May Lord Ganesha bless us all with wisdom so that we can excel in the fields of science, technology, and knowledge. It is through this path that our country can truly become self-reliant.”

There is no doubt that the Minister's views on this occasion reflected his vision for a knowledgeable and empowered India, guided by the blessings of Lord Ganesha. The celebration at his home served not just as a religious observance but also as a reminder of the values of intellect, innovation, and independence that Lord Ganesha symbolises.

The festival continues for several days, and like every year, devotees across the country seek the blessings of the Vighnaharta (remover of obstacles) with faith, devotion, and a hope for a prosperous future.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.