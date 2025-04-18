Gandhi Parivar will have to face consequences for their actions: CM Gupta on National Herald case

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has said the Gandhi family will have to face consequences for their actions in the National Herald case.

Recently, the Enforcement Directorate filed a charge sheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others in connection with alleged money laundering in the National Herald case. The ED has named Sonia Gandhi as accused number 1 and her son, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as accused number 2 in its charge sheet filed on April 9. The case is coming up for hearing on April 25.

While speaking to IANS exclusively, the Delhi CM said, "Whatever the Gandhi Parivar has done in the National Herald case, they will have to be accountable for that."

Sonia and Rahul were charged under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before the court of special judge Vishal Gogne. The charge sheet also names Congress associates Suman Dubey, Sam Pitroda and others as accused.

On the Enforcement Directorate questioning businessman and Sonia's son-in-law Rober Vadra in connection with a land deal case, CM Gupta said the Gandhi family will have to face the consequences of their actions.

"Jo karam karega, usko bhugatna hee padega. Gandhi parivaar ne jo kiya hai, woh unke saamne aayega (Whoever does something, will have to face the consequences. Whatever the Gandhi family has done, it will come before them," said CM Gupta.

Vadra, husband of Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, has been questioned for three consecutive days by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering case linked to a land deal in Shikohpur, Haryana.

He was summoned after some new facts came to light during the investigation into the 2008 land deal, sources said, adding that the officials have been confronting him with these new points. His statement has been recorded under the PMLA.

During the interview with IANS, Delhi CM also spoke about the viral video of her sharing the stage with Rahul.

She said, "Everybody has a nature of their own. The nation is well aware of it. As Delhi's Chief Minister, it's my responsibility to honour and respect everybody, so I did it." Both talked for some time. While CM Gupta had a light smile on her face, Rahul looked uncomfortable.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.