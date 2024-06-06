G7 to Peace Summit, world leaders already looking forward to PM Modi's attendance at key global events

New Delhi, June 6 (IANS) Even before he takes oath for the third consecutive time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to receive invites for significant events that are expected to shape the global agenda in the coming months.

On Thursday, as he dialled PM Modi to congratulate him on the BJP-NDA's victory in the Lok Sabha election, Thailand Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said that he is already looking forward to the Indian leader's visit to the country in September this year for the BIMSTEC Summit.

"While Prime Minister Modi will be visiting Thailand in September this year to attend the BIMSTEC Summit; on my part, I look forward to paying an official visit to India at the earliest opportunity to realise the full potential of our relations," said Thavisin.

The upcoming summit of the Group of Seven (G7) in Italy from June 13-15 will however be the first event that PM Modi will be attending after assuming office.

Last month, as he extended his greetings to Italy's PM Georgia Meloni on the occasion of the 79th anniversary of Liberation Day, Prime Minister Modi had also thanked her for the invite to the G7 Summit Outreach Sessions to be held in Borgo Egnazia.

On Wednesday, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak congratulated PM Modi on his election victory and said that he is looking forward to seeing the Indian PM at the next week's G7 Leaders' Summit in Italy.

Immediately after the crucial G7 meet, Switzerland will be hosting Ukraine's 'Global Peace Summit' on June 15-16, which Kyiv asserts will be attended by leaders and representatives from 107 countries and international organisations.

On Wednesday, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky congratulated PM Modi on the BJP-led NDA's win in the parliamentary elections and said that he was looking forward to seeing the country's participation in the summit.

"Everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs. It is critical that we all work together to ensure a just peace for all nations. In this regard, we also look forward to seeing India attend the Peace Summit," Zelensky posted on X.

In his reply, PM Modi stated that India will continue to support peace, security and prosperity for everyone in the region.

The Ministry of External Affairs had made it clear last week that India is still to decide on its participation in the Switzerland event.

"We have not yet taken a decision on our participation. That decision as and when it is taken, you will come to know or we will announce it," said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.