G20 summit: Kejriwal attacks L-G Saxena over MCD work

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday took a swipe at L-G V.K Saxena over the preparations for G20 saying that lesser efforts would have been required had MCD under BJP worked for 15 years.

His remarks came after Saxena said that lesser efforts would have been required had Delhi government worked throughout nine years.

In a tweet, targeting Saxena, Kejriwal said: "Lesser efforts would have been required had MCD under BJP worked for 15 years. It is the duty of MCD to clean Delhi. We are all working very hard since we took over MCD. MCD employees have now started getting their salaries on time after 13 years."

He said that they are all motivated. "They are working very hard. Let us not underestimate their efforts. At a time when we all are gearing up to receive international guests, let us not do blame game and lets all work as a team," the AAP leader said.

Delhi L-G and Chief Minister have traded barbs over the preparations for the G20 meeting which is all set to take place in the national capital on September 9 and 10.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.