Five children feared drowned in MP, search operation underway

Bhopal, Sep 2 (IANS) At least five children are feared to have drowned into a river in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday. Police along with SDRF team have launched the search operation for the missing children.

The incident occurred in Narmadapuram district. As per the report, six children had gone to take bath into a river located nearby area. Seeing the five children drowning into the river, the sixth child ran to the village to raise an alarm.

Locals rushed to spot and started searching the missing children. Meanwhile, the local police and district administration were informed about the incident.

Suspected drowned children have identified as Aniket (17), Karan (15), Kishan (18), Sameer (14) and Brijesh (15).

Narmadapuram SDM Santosh Tiwari said, "Information received about five children have drowned into a river. Search operation is underway."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.