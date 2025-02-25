Funds under-utilised, OTs lying idle: CAG report picks holes in AAP’s ‘health model’

New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) The Arvind Kejriwal-led previous Delhi government’s much-touted health model powered by Mohalla Clinics has been found lacking and lagging in basic medical infrastructure and also on utilisation of funds in government-run hospitals, as per the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report.

The government auditor, in its report on ‘Public Health Infrastructure and Management of Health Services’ in Delhi, has indicted previous AAP dispensation over a series of lapses, noting how it floundered on key parameters of health indices.

Earlier in the day, the tabling of CAG report on the now-revoked Excise policy in the Assembly created uproar in the House, with AAP members raising slogans, leading to their suspension.

Now, the findings of CAG audit report on AAP’s ‘health model’ are set to create more ripples in political circles.

According to top sources privy to CAG audit on health, AAP’s Mohalla Clinics have been found to be lagging on many basic health amenities.

The CAG report finds that at least 21 Mohalla Clinic did not have toilets, 15 did not have power back-up, six did not have any table for check-up and 12 units remained ‘inaccessible’ for physically challenged patients.

AYUSH dispensaries were also been found to in poor shape, under previous government.

“At least 17 of them didn’t have any power back, 7 didn’t have any toilet and 14 had no access to drinking water,” finds the CAG report.

Besides this, the CAG report points out several lapses in government-run hospitals, highlighting shortage of manpower, non-availability of specialist doctors, ‘inactive’ Operation theatres, ill-equipped ambulances and more.

The CAG audit flags gross under-utilisation of funds during COVID pandemic.

About Rs 582.84 crore of the total Rs 787.91 crore released by the government for tackling Covid were utilised.

“Rs 83.14 crores of the released Rs 119.85 crore for drugs and supplies including PPE and masks remained unutilised,” the report highlighted, calling the inaction as tantamount to criminal negligence.

Further puncturing holes in AAP’s boast of ultra-modern health services in the capital, the CAG report finds that shortage of manpower remains a problem across many noted hospitals, including Lok Nayak hospital, Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya and more.

“The deficit in the cadres of nurses and paramedic staff is about 21 per cent and 38 per cent respectively,” it said.

The report also points to the minuscule addition of beds (about 1,357) as against the target of adding 32,000 beds in Delhi government hospitals during the four budget years from 2016-17 to 2020-21.

“In Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), 6 modular/semi-modular OT, Stone Centre, Transplant ICU and Wards, Kitchen, 77 private/ special rooms, 16 ICU beds, 154 general beds and Resident Doctors Hostel remained unfunctional,” it said.

It further highlights that ICU services were not available in 14, Blood Bank services were not available in 16, Oxygen services were not available in 8, Mortuary services were not available in 15, and Ambulance services were not available in 12 hospitals.

It also flags under-utilisation of funds in the maternal and child healthcare departments.

The CAG report also points to failure of Central Procurement Agency (CPA) in delivering drugs.

“Hospitals had to procure 33-47 per cent of essential drugs contained in the Essential Drug list but the CPA failed to procure them,” it said.

