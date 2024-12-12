Fresh snowfall in J&K, minimum temperature improves

Srinagar, Dec 12 (IANS) Higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Thursday as the minimum temperature improved with Srinagar city recording minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the lowest temperature.

Fresh snowfall occurred in Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Zojila Pass, Doodpathri and other places as the nightlong cloud cover brought up the night temperature.

The Meteorological (MeT) department officials said that due to the cloud cover, minimum temperatures have improved in Kashmir Valley.

The MeT department has forecast that there would be no major change in weather in the union territory till December 20.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.5, Gulmarg minus 5.2 and Pahalgam minus 4.6 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city recorded 6.8, Katra 7.4, Batote 5.3, Banihal 3.9 and Bhaderwah 2.9 as the minimum temperature.

Morning chill accompanied by frost kept most Kashmiris inside their homes in the early hours of the day as fewer pedestrians and vehicular movement were seen in Srinagar city this morning.

The Srinagar-Leh highway has been closed for general traffic due to heavy snowfall in the Zojila Pass area.

The 40-day-long period of bitter winter cold called the ‘Chillai Kalan’ will start on December 21 and end on January 30. It is during this period that the gap between the minimum and the maximum temperature narrows down adding to the chill factor.

Water bodies, including lakes, rivers and streams, also freeze partially during the Chillai Kalan hampering the movement of boats in the local water bodies.

For centuries, Kashmiris have relied on the earthen firepot woven in a willow wicker basket filled with embers to ward off the winter cold. This is called the ‘Kangri’.

Kept under the loose tweed overgarment called the ‘Pheran’, the Kangri remains the local’s best bet to bear the extreme winter cold.

As electricity remains undependable due to frequent power cuts and shutdowns, locals have to depend on age-old practices to survive the bone-chilling cold of Kashmir winter.

