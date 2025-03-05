Free travel for women in Rajasthan Roadways buses on International Women's Day

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) In a special initiative to celebrate International Women's Day on March 8, women across Rajasthan will be able to travel for free in Rajasthan Roadways buses.

The announcement was made on Wednesday following the directives of Roadways Chairperson Shubhra Singh. Roadways Managing Director Purushottam Sharma stated that the free travel facility will be available from midnight to 11:59 PM on March 8.

This offer applies to all ordinary and express buses operating within Rajasthan’s state borders. Air-conditioned and Volvo buses are not included in this scheme. For passengers traveling on interstate routes, free travel will be applicable only within Rajasthan’s borders.

An official said that if a woman is traveling from Jaipur to Delhi, her journey within Rajasthan will be free. However, once she crosses the state border, she will need to purchase a ticket for the remaining journey to Delhi.

Jyoti Chauhan, Executive Director (Traffic) of Rajasthan Roadways, emphasised that this initiative is aimed at empowering women and encouraging their mobility.

She reiterated that the free travel facility is available only for non-AC buses and is limited to journeys within Rajasthan’s geographical boundaries. This initiative underscores the government’s commitment to women’s welfare and aims to provide a convenient and cost-free travel experience for women on this special occasion, said officials.

The International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8 to recognise and honour the contribution of women. International Women's Day 2025: This year it will be celebrated under the theme, 'Accelerate Action’.

Accelerate Action is a worldwide call to acknowledge strategies, resources, and activities that positively impact women's advancement, and to support and elevate their implementation.

