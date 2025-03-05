Live actors played dead bodies to induce fear in a mortuary scene in Sabdham, says director Arivazhagan

Chennai, March 5 (IANS) Arivazhagan, the director of the recently released horror thriller Sabdham, has now disclosed that a mortuary scene in the film had live actors pretending to be dead bodies in order to ensure audiences felt a chill go down their spine!

What’s more, the director has also disclosed that all the actors who played dead bodies underwent six hours of makeup. In addition to this, VFX was used to ensure that their appearances induced an element of fear in audiences.

Interestingly, actor Aadhi, who plays the role of a paranormal investigator in the film, did not know that these were live actors and that he discovered this fact just before the shot when one of the actors accidently blinked.

Taking to his X timeline, director Arivazhagan, who has been sharing interesting trivia about his film, wrote, “Sabdham The mortuary scene featured live actors as dead bodies who underwent six hours of makeup and VFX for a chilling effect. @AadhiOfficial sir discovered this just before the shot when one of the actors unexpectedly blinked! #MakeupShanmugham #ActorJana #ActorArthi”

Sabdham is the second horror film that director Arivazhagan has made. His first horror film was ‘Eeram’. While Eeram had spirits using water as the medium to accomplish their mission, ‘Sabdham’ has sound playing that role.

While Aadhi plays a paranormal investigator in the film, actress Lakshmi Menon plays a first-year resident doctor in the film. Apart from Aadhi and Lakshmi Menon, the film also features Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley, MS Baskar and ace director Rajiv Menon in pivotal roles.

Sabdham was to originally release on February 28 this year. While the film released in other languages as scheduled, the film faced an issue in Tamil Nadu. Fans and film buffs in Tamil Nadu who went to watch the film on the first day of its release returned disappointed.

However, director Arivazhagan and actor Aadhi put out a post on social media, apologising for the delay in release and announcing that all the issues pertaining to release had been resolved. The film hit screens from March 1 this year.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.