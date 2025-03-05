Rajasthan: One held for online fraud, lured victims via social media ads

Jaipur, March 5 (IANS) In a major cybercrime crackdown, the Nangal Rajawatan Police and cyber cell of Dausa district in Rajasthan arrested Vikas Saini (19), for online fraud.

The accused was part of a gang that tricked victims by sharing fake advertisements of ladies' kurtis on social media, leading them into financial scams.

During the arrest, the police seized two android mobiles and two SIM cards linked to the fraud. Preliminary investigations revealed that lakhs of rupees were transferred into five bank accounts and four mobile wallets used by the accused and his associates.

SP Sagar Rana stated that in response to rising cyber fraud cases, a special team was formed under the guidance of IG Jaipur Range Ajaypal Lamba, supervised by Additional SP Dinesh Kumar Agarwal and CO Charul Gupta, and led by SHO Hussain Ali of Nangal Rajawatan police station.

On Tuesday, the Cyber Crime Coordination Center (Government of India) alerted police about a suspicious mobile number traced to Nangal Rajawatan.

Acting on this tip-off, a team comprising ASI Raghuraj Singh, Head Constable Laxmikant Sharma, Constable Ramavatar, and Constable Rinku Lal gathered intelligence and confirmed the suspect’s involvement.

With technical assistance from the Cyber Cell, the police detained Vikas Saini from Kharya Ki Dhani. His mobile and SIM cards were found actively involved in online financial fraud.

The accused, along with his associates, used Instagram to post fake photos and videos of ladies' kurtis to lure unsuspecting buyers.

The accused posted misleading advertisements for ladies' kurtis on Instagram and other social media platforms. Once victims showed interest, they were tricked into transferring money online. The gang used multiple bank accounts and mobile wallets to receive payments. Transactions worth lakhs of rupees were traced from victims across multiple states.

After receiving payments, the gang would cut off communication and disappear. The police are now conducting a detailed financial probe into the identified five bank accounts and four mobile wallets used in the scam.

Authorities suspect that more victims may have been defrauded across the country. This operation was carried out under the leadership of SHO Hussain Ali, along with ASI Raghuraj Singh, Head Constable Laxmikant Sharma, Constables Ramavatar, Rinku Lal, Driver Hari Singh, and Sonu Kumar, with technical support from Dinesh Kumar of the Cyber Cell.

The police have urged the public to be cautious of online shopping scams and report any suspicious activities immediately.

