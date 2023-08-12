FPIs sold stocks to the tune of Rs 7,543 cr in Aug

New Delhi, August 12 (IANS) In August, FPIs sold stocks to the tune of Rs 7,543 crore, V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.



After three months of sustained buying with cumulative investment of Rs 1,37,603 crore, FPIs have turned sellers in India.

Strength in the dollar index and the US 10-year bond yield remaining well above 4 per cent is a short-term negative for FPI flows to emerging markets like India, he said.

FPIs continue to be buyers in financials, capital goods and financials and also in IT selectively. A significant trend in the market is that FPI selling is countered by strong DII buying, he added.

In view of the strong dollar and high US bond yields FPIs may continue to sell in India, he added. Also, since the markets have rallied smartly during the last three months, some profit booking by FPIs would be rational and canbeexpected.

Despite the outflow ofFPIin July, sustainability of the stock market also indicates the strength of domestic investors and their maturity, says Kislay Upadhyay, smallcase manager and Founder of FidelFolio Investments.

On the mutual funds data by AMFI, he said that net equity inflows have maintained their positive trajectory throughout the fiscal year 2024.

Nevertheless, there has been a month-on-month reduction in net equity inflows, declining from Rs 8,637 crore to Rs 7,626 crore, reflecting a 12 per cent drop.

