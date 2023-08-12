Bholaa Shankar's First Day Collections

Megastar Chiranjeevi's latest outing Bholaa Shankar opened to negative reviews from all quarters. It is tough for the remake to survive at the box office.

Superstar Rajinikanth's Jailer is replacing Bholaa Shankar in the Telugu States. Bholaa Shankar's screenings are getting cancelled in many areas due to the bad word-of-mouth effect.

The film failed to create a storm at the box office on opening day. Bholaa Shankar collected Rs 15 cr plus on the opening day. We shall update area-wise collections of the film shortly.

Bholaa Shankar is directed by Meher Ramesh and it is an official remake of the Tamil film Vedalam. The action entertainer is produced by Anil Sunkara. Tamannaah Bhatia, Sushanth and Keerthy Suresh are also part of the film.