Fake currency notes, printing machine seized in Assam, 1 arrested

Guwahati, August 12 (IANS) Assam Police have busted a fake currency notes printing racket in Guwahati and arrested a person in connection, officials said on Saturday.

A senior police officer said that during an operation on Friday night in the Lokhra area, the police seized a fake currency printing machine.

Fake currency notes worth at least Rs 8 lakhs were also recovered by the police.

The arrested person has been identified as Mannan Mallik, a native of Barpeta district.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

Earlier, six people were arrested for their alleged involvement in the fake currency printing network.

Fake notes worth Rs 15 lakhs were seized from their possession.

It is learned that Mallick was nabbed after police got evidence about his involvement in the racket in the course of interrogating the other six arrested persons.

