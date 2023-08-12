Bigg Boss OTT 2 Elvish, Fukra Voting Results

There is a neck-to-neck competition between the top two contestants, Elvish and Fukra. Bigg Boss OTT 2 is not over yet. There are still two days left for the viewers to bid goodbye to the reality show.

Elvish and Abhishek have more chances of winning the game, thanks to their army of supporters. The Elvish Army is supporting him with gusto.

They may not sleep until Elvish walks out with the trophy.

Currently, there are five contestants fighting for the coveted Bigg Boss OTT 2 trophy. Among them, Manisha, Bebika and Pooja are out of the race due to huge voting lags. The final and biggest battle is going to be between Elvish and Fukra.

Check out the latest voting results :

#BiggBossOTT2 Latest Voting Trend Friday 11 Aug, 10PM

1 #ElvishYadav

2 #AbhishekMalhan

3 #ManishaRani

4 #PoojaBhatt

5 #BebikaDhurve Bottom 3 are already out of winners race due to huge voting difference Its neck to neck between #ElvishYadav and #FukraInsaan — BiggBoss Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) August 11, 2023

